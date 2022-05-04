Northeast Middle School stabbing suspect's case continued

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pre-trial hearing for the 14-year-old charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Northeast Middle School student last month in Kansas City, Missouri, was continued Wednesday in Jackson County Family Court.

Manny Guzman, 14, died from injuries sustained during an attack by another student on April 12 at Northeast Middle School.

Manny’s alleged killer will remain in custody awaiting a new pre-trial conference on June 1.

The suspect, who has not been identified because he is a juvenile, was charged on April 13 with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

No decision has been made about whether to charge the suspect as an adult.

Manny’s mother described her late son as a “happy kid” who “loved everybody.”

The deadly attack, which took place in a bathroom at the school, rocked the student body .

Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell said “there’s nothing lower” than the death of a student at school

It was the second widely publicized violent incident at a Kansas City-area school in two months.

Jaylon D. Elmore, 18, was charged with one count of attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting Olathe East School Resource Officer Erik Clark in the office of a school administrator on March 4.

Elmore and Olathe East Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Kaleb Stoppel also were injured in the shooting.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .