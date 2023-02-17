Overland Park man receives life sentences in Rowan Padgett’s murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 22-year-old Overland Park man who was convicted of murdering an Olathe teen in March 2019 then engaging in a shootout with Olathe police has been sentenced to life in prison.

Matthew J. Bibee Jr. received consecutive life sentences Thursday in Johnson County District Court for the first-degree murder of Rowan Padgett and attempted capital murder for shooting at police.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 50 years in prison, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe’s office said Friday in a statement about Bibee’s sentencing.

Bibee, who ws 18 at the time of the crimes, also was sentenced for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, battery of a law enforcement officer, battery, attempted aggravated robbery and interference with a law enforcement officer.

He will serve those sentences concurrent with the consecutive life sentences.

Bibee shot 17-year-old Rowan Padgett to death on March 29, 2019, in the 12300 block of South Mullen Court.

Padgett, a student at Olathe East High School , was a few weeks shy of his 18th birthday and from his high school graduation.

Two juveniles also were charged in connection with Padgett’s murder.

Two days after Padgett’s killing, Bibee was shot during an encounter with Olathe police, who responded to the 15900 block of West 127th Street to investigate an armed robbery.

