Recent gun violence claims lives of KCMO youth as city maintains pace for historically deadly year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recent gun violence in Kansas City, Missouri, has claimed the lives of three teens as the city maintains pace for a historically deadly year.

Late Sunday night, officers responded to reports of a shooting near northbound U.S. 71 Highway and 22nd Street.

Officers located a vehicle stopped on the side of the highway that contained two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified as 15-year-old Diego Almeda, was transported to a hospital, where he later died. The second victim was transported and listed in critical condition.

Diego was the second 15-year-old to die as a result of gun violence in the last two weeks.

On July 23, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of east 8th Street on reports of a shooting.

Police located two victims — 16-year-old Adan Morales-Alvarado and 15-year-old Angel Macias.

Angel died on the scene, and Adan succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Aug. 4.

Diego and Angel would have turned 16 this month.

As of Monday, KCPD confirmed the city has recorded 121 homicides.

On this day in 2022, KCMO recorded 99 homicides, which ended up being the city's second deadliest year on record, according to data kept by KCPD.

In 2020, KCMO's deadliest year on record, the city had recorded 117 homicides at this point in the year.

