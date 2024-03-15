Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Suspect charged in deaths of officer, process server appears in court

Larry Acree
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jackson County Booking Log
Larry Acree is charged in the shooting deaths of Officer Cody Allen and Civil Process Server Drexel Mack.
Larry Acree
Posted at 11:14 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 12:14:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect charged in the shooting deaths last month of Independence police Ofc. Cody Allen and Jackson County Circuit Court Civil Process server Drexel Mack appeared in court Friday.

Larry D. Acree, 69, was present before Judge Page Bellamy from Saline County, Missouri, who was appointed to the case by the Missouri Supreme Court.

Acree, who faces two counts of first-degree murder, appeared in the courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit. He was shackled in a wheelchair.

Acree appeared without an attorney. At a court hearing last week, he indicated he planned to hire an attorney. During Friday’s hearing, Acree spent several minutes to fill out an application to the public defender’s office.

Judge Bellamy continued the hearing until March 22 to allow the public defender’s office to process Acree’s application.

About a dozen police officers from Independence were in the courtroom during the hearing.

He remains in custody at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $2 million, cash-only bond.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone