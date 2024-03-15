Suspect charged in deaths of officer, process server appears in court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect charged in the shooting deaths last month of Independence police Ofc. Cody Allen and Jackson County Circuit Court Civil Process server Drexel Mack appeared in court Friday.

Larry D. Acree, 69, was present before Judge Page Bellamy from Saline County, Missouri, who was appointed to the case by the Missouri Supreme Court.

Acree, who faces two counts of first-degree murder, appeared in the courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit. He was shackled in a wheelchair.

Acree appeared without an attorney. At a court hearing last week, he indicated he planned to hire an attorney. During Friday’s hearing, Acree spent several minutes to fill out an application to the public defender’s office.

Judge Bellamy continued the hearing until March 22 to allow the public defender’s office to process Acree’s application.

About a dozen police officers from Independence were in the courtroom during the hearing.

He remains in custody at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $2 million, cash-only bond.

