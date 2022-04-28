Suspect in Olathe East shooting remains hospitalized almost 2 months later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect in the shooting at Olathe East High School that injured three people remains hospitalized nearly two months after the incident.

Jaylon Elmore, 18, was injured in the shooting that took place on March 4. He was listed in critical condition at that time.

The Olathe East student has yet to make an in-person court appearance due to his health status. His first appearance has been repeatedly postponed .

On Thursday, Elmore was set to appear via video at 8:45 a.m. His attorney advised the judge that the teen remains in the hospital.

No further details on his condition were given.

Because of the continued hospital stay, the first appearance was pushed back once more. It will now take place via video conference at 1 p.m. on June 8.

Elmore is charged with attempted capital murder . A school resource officer and school administrator were injured in the shooting.

