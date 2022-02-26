Woman charged in death of child killed in a Shawnee house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second person has been charged in the death of a infant in Shawnee, Kansas, house fire.

Johnson County prosecutors charged Karlie Phelps, 28, with involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child under 16, according to court record.

The fire earlier this month killed the child inside the house at 10502 West 69th Street.

That address is listed as Phelps' home address, according to court records.

Phelps bond was set at $250,000. No court date has been set.

Nicholas Ecker, 28, is facing first degree murder and aggravated arson charges in the child's death.

Previous reporting by KSHB 41 News found Ecker has an extensive criminal history .

He will be back in court on March 31.

