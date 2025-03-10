Woman sues Kansas City Pet Project after pack of dogs killed man, injured woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is suing Kansas City Pet Project after several pit bull dogs attacked and killed a man and severely injured the woman, who used a golf club to try to get the dogs to stop their attack.

Holly Lane filed the lawsuit in Jackson County Court.

The attack happened Nov. 2, 2024, as Chris Culbertson rode his bicycle in the 3200 block of E. 80th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Two of the dogs escaped from a house in the block that had holes in a wooden fence.

The dogs followed Culbertson and began nipping and tugging at his bicycle, his belongings and legs, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit notes Culbertson did nothing to provoke the dogs.

Culbertson tried to escape from the dogs, but he fell off his bicycle after going off the street and into a yard.

One of the pit bulls started biting and tugging at Culbertson's backpack.

Two more dogs escaped from the house and attacked Culbertson.

Culbertson tried to fight off the attack and screamed for help, the lawsuit contends.

Lane, who lived next door to the property where the dogs were kept, ran outside to help.

The dogs began acting aggressively toward Lane, and she went to her house and got a golf club, the suit states.

She kept the club for protection against the dogs. The dogs bit Lane's legs, and she suffered severe injuries, the lawsuit claims.

The dogs bit Culbertson over 300 times. He needed over 500 stitches on his wounds.

He died on Nov. 6, 2024, after developing an infection.

The suit claims KC Pet Project "failed to use ordinary care and breached its duty to the Plaintiff and the public."

Among the claims is that KCPP failed to adhere to industry standards governing and applying to the performance of animal control services and more than a dozen other claims of breach of duty.

The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted Thursday for the city to take animal control operations back from KC Pet Project.

The group had a contract with the city and handled animal control operations for the last four years.

KCPP has not received a copy of the lawsuit and has deferred comment until it can read the lawsuit.

