Kansas City, Missouri, looks for $1M to fund off-duty police to curb break-ins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After months of break-ins at businesses in Kansas City, Missouri, the city could pitch in money to help curb the incidents.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced an ordinance for the city to invest $1 million to bolster security in the city's entertainment districts.

Districts include:



18th & Vine

Downtown KCMO

Crossroads Arts District

River Market

Country Club Plaza

Westport

Zona Rosa

Vandals have targeted businesses in those districts but also other areas of the city, including just last weekend.

Business owners have told KSHB 41 the break-ins are costly, often forcing them to spend thousands on unanticipated repairs.

With the investment, there would be more off-duty deputies and officers throughout the districts and the city.

"The city is proud to fully fund KCPD's salary and personnel requests and will work closely with them as the department works to boost staffing over the years ahead," Lucas said in a press release. "But we cannot wait and are committed to ending the current challenges our small business community faces, as burglaries continue, violent and tragic incidents occur, and impacted neighborhoods ask for help."

If approved by the KCMO City Council, the ordinance would authorize KCMO City Manager Brian Platt's office to negotiate security services agreements with off-duty police officers and deputies.

—

