Bagpipers honor slain Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald after funeral service

LENEXA, Kan. — Near the end of Monday's funeral for slain Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald, the sound of bagpipes filled the air.

This warrior’s sendoff, as it’s called, is used to honor many fallen first responders.

The men responsible for the solemn music after the funeral say playing those notes for families of fallen officers is their way of honoring them.

“I haven’t known any of these folks, but this is how I can honor them and say thank you. Brother, sister, we are here for you,” said Ken Hines, a U.S. Coast Guard pipe band member. “We are playing for you. You are important. Your family is important. Give them that warrior sendoff and that’s what this is.”

Officers, firefighters and retired first responders joined together from across Missouri and Kansas, coming from hours away to spend a few minutes honoring Oswald.

Many of the people in the pipe ban have played at multiple funerals for Kansas City area officers over the last few years, each no easier than the next.

Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. David Morrison was chosen to be the final piper to play while walking off into the distance.

The moving scene signified leading Oswald to the gates of Heaven with the sound of bagpipes to guide him.

“It could be anyone here, so that’s the hard part,” Morrison said. “That would be my final goodbye, from the band.”

Morrison is the only bagpiper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. If there is a line-of-duty death in the state of Kansas, he’s likely there playing.

