Bagpipes, gun salute, flyover among ceremonial honors for fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Funeral-goers were serenaded by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Honor Guard's bagpipes as crowds moved outside to observe the ceremonial honors for fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

The bagpipes ushered the slow trot of a white horse with no rider. With only boots in its stirrups, the image reminded those in attendance of the ultimate sacrifice Oswald made.

Additionally, a gun salute and helicopter flyover, executed in part by the Kansas Highway Patrol, remembered the 29-year-old officer.

Flyover for fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald

Oswald was critically injured on Aug. 6 after a pursuit that led to an exchange of gunfire at a Mission QuikTrip. He passed away the next day.

As the community has processed his loss, many have spoken of how he was a light to many and an inspiration to those who knew him best.

“Jonah was a fearless and selfless individual who would not want us to be paralyzed or intimidated now,” said Ofc. Victor Buitrago, who spoke at Oswald’s funeral.

To conclude the ceremonial honors, Oswald’s end-of-watch call was broadcast for friends, family and colleagues to hear.

In addition to the locals in attendance, officers from across the country were present — Tulsa (Oklahoma), Suffolk County (New York), Boston, Chicago, NYPD, L.A. County, Massachusetts, Omaha (Nebraska), Wellington (Kansas), Wichita, Secret Service and U.S. Marshals.

