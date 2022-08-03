Bridget McCandless wins Independence City Council election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After devoting most of her adult life to providing medical care for underserved populations in and around the Kansas City area, Dr. Bridget McCandless was elected Tuesday to the Independence City Council.

McCandless was inspired to run after her friend, the councilwoman Karen DeLuccie, died from cancer after her April 5 reelection.

DeLuccie's death prompted a special election to fill her vacancy.

On Tuesday, McCandless topped a four-candidate field with 39.79% of the vote, edging runner-up Mike Huff who had 28.69% of the votes to replace DeLuccie on the city council.

Huff and Marcie Gragg, who finished third with 20.64% of the vote, ran unsuccessfully in April and re-filed to try again in the special election.

Edward Nesbitt finished fourth with 10.88% in Tuesday’s election.

Independence voters elected DeLuccie and Jared Fears to the city council four months ago.

Huff finished third at that time then sued the Jackson County Election Board , arguing that DeLuccie’s win shouldn’t have been certified because she was “incapacitated.'' He dropped the lawsuit in May and focused on the election.

McCandless, who retired as president and CEO of the Health Forward Foundation in October 2019, earned her M.D. from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine in 1992.

She completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Virginia in 1995 and received an MBA in health care leadership at Rockhurst University in 2007.

After leaving private practice, McCandless founded and ran the Shared Care Free Clinic of Jackson County, which provided medical care to low-income, uninsured adults in the Kansas City area.

McCandless also served as president of the Kansas City Medical Society in 2011-12.

