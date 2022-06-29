KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For more than two-and-a-half years, the Chariton County Commission has tried to get concerns about the safety of the Porche Prairie Avenue railroad crossing addressed, but BNSF and the Missouri Department of Transportation were largely unresponsive to those concerns.

An eastbound passenger train, Amtrak’s Southwest Chief train No. 4 en route to Chicago, struck a dump truck at that crossing Monday near Mendon, Missouri, and derailed. Four people, the truck driver and three people aboard the train, are confirmed dead in the crash , which sent roughly half of the nearly 300 people aboard the train to hospitals across Missouri .

A Chariton County farmer, Mike Spencer, first brought concerns about the Porche Prairie Avenue crossing to the commission’s attention at a Dec. 2, 2019, meeting.

He said the approach to the crossing had become quite steep and needs to be addressed.

Spencer told the commission that he had been in contact with BNSF, but they “were not being very cooperative,” according to an email from Chariton County Presiding Commissioner Evan Emmerich.

The commission suggested Spencer reach out to MoDOT’s rail safety team.

One week later, the commission reported that MoDOT said it was aware of issues at the crossing and was making plans for repairs, including talking to landowners to get dirt to fix the approach to the crossing, at its Dec. 9, 2019, meeting.

The commission met with Spencer, representatives from MoDOT and an engineer from a local firm on March 3, 2021, to examine the Porche Prairie Avenue crossing, where approximately 58 trains — mostly freight trains — come through on a daily basis.

Again, it was noted that the approach to the crossing was steep and needed to be fixed.

The group also noted that the angle at which the gravel road intersects with the double set of train tracks also made lines of sight challenging, which is especially true for slower-moving farm equipment that frequents the intersection.

MoDOT reiterated that the crossing was on a list for improvements , but the state provided no timeline for initiating the $400,000 in repairs and upgrades. The state transportation department also declined to say why the crossing was included on the list.

The Missouri State Freight and Rail Plan , which was published in February 2022, included the installation of lights and gates along with roadway improvements on a list of short-term capital rail investments.

Again, no timetable for beginning or completing the work was provided.

Residents in the area contacted the Chariton County Commission on May 23, 2022, about overgrown brush obstructing the view at the Porche Prairie Crossing and further limiting the sightlines.

The commission contacted MoDOT’s rail safety team, but never received a response, according to Emmerich.

The commission then reached out to BNSF’s roadmaster on May 31, 2022, to discuss concerns about visibility at the crossing. It is unclear what, if any, response the railroad provided.

The crash of the Amtrak train — which had left Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, less than two hours before the incident — happened less than four weeks later.

The National Transportation Safety Board, an independent federal agency that investigates civil transportation crashes, said the preliminary investigation has ruled out mechanical failure related to the train or an issue with the track as the cause of the crash.

MORE COVERAGE

RELATED | Olathe woman's mother, aunt killed in Amtrak crash in Mendon

RELATED | Passenger recalls train derailment: ‘Can’t believe this is actually happening’

RELATED | Honeymooners recall experience of Amtrak train derailment

RELATED | Passengers process moments after Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri

RELATED | Mendon community helps Amtrak train passengers after derailment

RELATED | NTSB examining black box, other data from Amtrak derailment

RELATED | NTSB's visit to Mendon shines light on passive crossings in Missouri

—