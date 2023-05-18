'Everything to me': Sir-Antonio Brown's mother celebrates milestones, continues grieving his death

KANAS CITY, Kan. — Thursday marked an important milestone for Shayna Davis, as she graduated from Kansas City, Kansas, Community College with a culinary arts degree.

Davis also recently celebrated Mother's Day and her birthday, but through all of this, a piece of her has been missing — her son Sir-Antonio Brown.

"I had to deal with that without my son," Davis said. "That just would've made it even better — for him to see me walk the stage, it would've been great."

Sir was shot and killed on May 3, two weeks before he was slated to graduate from kindergarten. His graduation would've came a day before his mother's.

"My son had a chance to make it out of the city because of his village and everything he had setup in his life," Davis said. "I just want them to remember, that it was a 6-year-old kid, my 6-year-old kid."

Davis described Sir as outgoing, smart, loving and caring.

"My son was strong, he was everything to me," Davis said.

On Thursday, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced two suspects were arrested in South Dakota in connection to Sir's death.

Lakevis Sloan, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated endangering a child. A 17-year-old was also arrested alongside Sloan.

A woman was also arrested and charged for lying to detectives during the investigation of Sir's death.

Police say a third suspect remains on the loose, but Davis said she doesn't want to give too much energy to them.

"(You) Just got to answer to God," Davis said. "Your last instances will be to God, that's all I can say. And 'Sir Strong.' I don't really want to feed them anything."

