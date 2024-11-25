Farm Fresh Market set to open in Kansas City’s Red Bridge Shopping Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A years-long effort to bring back a grocery store in the Red Bridge Shopping Center is nearing the finish line.

Developers announced Monday the grand opening of the Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the Red Bridge Shopping Center.

The grand opening comes after plenty of work — including millions in investment. City officials first announced a deal for a new grocer in May 2023.

The Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market will open in a refurbished location at 11212 Holmes Road, formerly home to a Sun Fresh Market that closed in January 2023.

Developers were initially hopeful of an opening earlier this year but navigated those delays to open up next month.

“We know our neighbors and community members have been eagerly awaiting the opening, and we’re thrilled to announce a date we feel confident about,” Farm Fresh Market manager Moe Muslet said in a release Monday. “Through unforeseen construction delays, we are grateful for everyone’s support and patience in delivering a grocery store the neighborhood can be proud of.”

Crews have been working to install new interior finishes, refrigeration systems, lighting inside and in the parking lot, among other improvements.

In total, developers have put in $6.5 million into the renovation.

“Between the landlord and tenant, we have renovated almost every inch of this store, inside and out, and wanted to make sure it was done right,” Brandon Buckley, a partner at LANE4 Group, said in a Monday release. “This included quite a bit of infrastructure that we didn’t originally anticipate replacing. Red Bridge Farm Fresh’s remodel is the direct response of the needs expressed by the Red Bridge neighborhood.”

The official ribbon cutting and ceremony is set for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.

