'We need it': South KC residents eagerly await new Farm Fresh Market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — South Kansas Citians are eagerly awaiting the new Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market to open.

In May 2023 , Kansas City, Missouri, city officials announced a deal had been made for the Farm Fresh Market to move into the space of the former Sun Fresh, which closed at the end of January 2023 .

In January, LANE4 Property Group told KSHB 41 the Farm Fresh Market would open by early this summer.

The developer said it would improve the parking lot, replace the roof, install a new refrigeration system, increase the ceiling height and more.

Lane4 Property Group

According to LANE4 Property Group’s vice president, the group is working to make the space look brand new.

However, a few construction delays pushed back the opening date.

“We are just looking so forward to the store opening,” said Donna Melgaard, longtime resident of south KC. “We have nothing around us, and we keep coming by hoping that it will be opening soon. Everybody I talk to wants to know when it will be, so we really need it. “

KSHB 41

Tanner's Bar & Grill sits right next to the store's site. Manager Tiffany Hearld said she remembers the impact of the former Sun Fresh Market closing.

"It'll bring business in for everybody because nobody likes to see abandoned places,” she said. "We were very slow for a long time just because it's so convenient for the store to be there."

John Batten / KSHB

Without the store, residents who don’t have reliable transportation are stuck finding the next closest place.

"We use it a lot, too,” said Martin Tenorio, general manager of Caleb’s Breakfast & Lunch. “You know, if we run out of blueberries or bananas, we can run right over and get it."

KSHB 41

LANE4 Property Group’s VP said the projected opening of the Farm Fresh Market is tentatively in November.

—