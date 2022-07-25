KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered for all flags on state ground, buildings and facilities in Kansas to be flown at half-staff Wednesday in honor of the North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez, who was shot and killed at a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 19.

"I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Officer Daniel Vasquez, a North Kansas City Police Officer from Kansas whose life was taken too soon," Kelly said.

Vasquez's funeral will be held on Wednesday at Vineyard Church in Kansas City, Missouri. There will be a public visitation held at the church on Tuesday.

Since his death, friends, officers and community members have honored Vasquez's memory by contributing to his memorial , and remembering him through a workout .

The 32-year-old served with the NKC Police Department since 2021.

"My thoughts are with Officer Vasquez’s loved ones as they mourn his loss," Kelly said.

