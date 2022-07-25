Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Kelly orders flags be flown at half-staff in honor of slain NKC police officer Daniel Vasquez

Slain NKC police officer Daniel Vasquez.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
City of North Kansas City/Twitter
Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, the North Kansas City police officer who was shot Tuesday morning during a traffic stop, died after being shot during a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Slain NKC police officer Daniel Vasquez.jpg
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 13:31:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered for all flags on state ground, buildings and facilities in Kansas to be flown at half-staff Wednesday in honor of the North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez, who was shot and killed at a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 19.

"I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Officer Daniel Vasquez, a North Kansas City Police Officer from Kansas whose life was taken too soon," Kelly said. 

Vasquez's funeral will be held on Wednesday at Vineyard Church in Kansas City, Missouri. There will be a public visitation held at the church on Tuesday.

Since his death, friends, officers and community members have honored Vasquez's memory by contributing to his memorial, and remembering him through a workout.

RELATED | Here are some ways to support slain NKC officer Daniel Vasquez’s family

The 32-year-old served with the NKC Police Department since 2021.

"My thoughts are with Officer Vasquez’s loved ones as they mourn his loss," Kelly said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock