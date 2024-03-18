Grain Valley voters weigh in on positives, negatives of stadium sales tax proposal

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Opinions are known to fly at Captain’s Sports Lounge in Grain Valley.

Usually, conversations focus on sports, but as April 2 approaches, discussions include opinions on Question 1 of the Jackson County ballot.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens,” said Jackson County resident Susan Jenkins.

The Chiefs and Royals are asking voters to repeal a current 3/8th-cent sales tax set to expire in 2031 and replace it with a new sales tax at the same rate that would expire in 2064.

Over the proposed 40 years, around $2 billion could come from the tax, which would be split between the teams.

The Royals would use their share to relocate Kauffman Stadium to downtown KCMO’s Crossroads neighborhood. The Chiefs would use the money to renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jenkins said she would vote "No" on the issue. She doesn’t want the Royals to move their stadium from the Truman Sports Complex, which is closer to Grain Valley than the proposed Crossroads location.

“It’s [currently] centrally located for everybody to get to, and parking downtown is going to be a nightmare,” Jenkins said.

Sitting right next to Jenkins at the restaurant’s bar was Ben Totta. He grew up in Grain Valley but is voting "Yes" on the issue because he believes baseball belongs downtown.

“I just think Kansas City needs to catch up and accept that while life is not consistent, change is always consistent in life,” Totta explained.

Other diners told KSHB 41 News they’re still doing research and want more details from the teams about how they’ll spend the tax money if approved.

“I’m a facts and figures guy, break it down for me,” explained diner Jeff Craney.

It appears eastern Jackson County seems as split as voters in Kansas City’s limits, where campaign signs promoting "Yes" and "No" votes on the question are popping up in yards and along roads.

