Guns N Hoses boxing match helps raise funds for families of fallen first responders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Guns N Hoses — a boxing match featuring police, firefighters and emergency medical services crews — provides support to families of first responders who have been killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty.

This year's event, set for Saturday, June 24, especially hits home for the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department after losing two of its own in February.

OFFICER JAMES "JIM" MUHLBAUER

It's been more than four months since Ofc. James "Jim" Muhlbauer and his K-9 partner Champ were killed in a crash. The two were hit while on duty byJerron Lightfoot, a Tonganoxie man who's accused of speeding and running a red light.

Although Muhlbauer and Champ are gone, their fellow officers say their memories linger — from signs on walls to a memorial outside the training facility.

Some say they can even feel Muhlbauer and Champ's presence when they're out on calls.

"There’s not a day goes by that we don’t think of Jim and Champ," said Sgt. Matt Taylor with the KCPD K-9 Unit.

Taylor says he was home with his family the night he received the call there had been a bad accident.

He was on his way to the hospital when he answered another call that changed his life and the life of the Muhlbauer family forever.

"I knew I had to turn around and go see Jim’s wife and knock on her door and explain to her that Jim had been involved in an accident and he had passed away," he said. "It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life."

A week later, Muhlbauer and Champ were honored at afuneral attended by hundreds.

As Muhlbauer's wife accepted the folded flag marking Jim and Champ's service, one organization was standing by, ready to help.

"I can’t thank SAFE enough. I know for a fact that they were the first organization to reach out and immediately, within hours, they’re giving her a check that is very substantial so she doesn’t have to worry about that right then and there," Taylor said.

SAFE, which stands for the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment, operates in 12 counties surrounding Kansas City. The organization provides benefits to families of police, fire and EMS when a loved one is killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty.

"Our bylaws and our mission of SAFE is to make sure that we are with those families within 24-48 hours," said Jan Zimmerman, SAFE director. "The reason we feel that is so important is because we don’t want the family to have to worry about, 'How am I going to pay the bills? How am I going to buy groceries?' We want them to be able to grieve and take care of each other and not worry about the money."

To offer such services, SAFE needs the public's support by way of funding.

"It’s absolutely critical. If we didn’t do fundraisers like Guns N Hoses, we wouldn’t be able to have the money available if we lose a first responder in the line of duty," Zimmerman said.

That's why SAFE hopes the public will attend the 2023 fundraiser.

As the name implies, the boxing match pits firefighters against police officers in the ring.

"These events like Guns N Hoses — yes, they're fun and you do get to see some very entertaining fights and stuff at night, [but] it goes to a bigger cause. It goes to a cause of helping a family that just lost a loved one," Taylor said.

Taylor says supporting the event is a simple way the community can show families like the Muhlbauers they're not alone.

EVENT INFO

Guns N Hoses will be held Saturday, June 24, at Municipal Auditorium, 301 W. 13th St., Suite 100, KCMO.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

sports director Mick Shaffer is the event emcee.

General admission seating tickets (not ringside) are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

