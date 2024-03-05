'He lived to be a father': Lexington woman makes bracelets to support fallen officer Cody Allen's family

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A memorial outside the Independence Police Department in honor of fallen officer Cody Allen captures the many emotions the community is feeling: grief, sadness and disbelief over his death, but love and appreciation for his life and legacy.

Allen was killed when a suspect began shooting from a home in Independence as an eviction was being served.

Allen was helping Drexel Mack, a Jackson County civil process server who also tragically died in the shooting.

Two other officers were also injured. They were released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

Now, a Lexington, Missouri, small business owner is hoping to help officer Allen's family as they mourn his life.

Abra Ashley owns Eden&Co, a handmade bracelet business. She's making and selling bracelets in honor of officer Allen.

In a set of two, one bracelet reads 'IPD Strong,' and the other has officer Allen's badge number, 1598, written on it. The beads are blue and black, the colors police departments use when they lose one of their own.

Abra will donate every dollar she makes from selling these bracelets to officer Allen's family.

“It's very important as a community to all rally behind them because that's something no one should ever go through, especially so senseless," Abra said.

Abra's husband is a police officer and she used to be a dispatcher herself, so stepping up in this way hits home for her.

“We have two young kids and I know officer Allen also had two young kids. And after hearing about everything that happened it really … it affects everyone, but it really affected me," she said. "It was upsetting because that could have been my husband.”

The set of two bracelets is $24 plus shipping. You can purchase a set through Eden&Co's Facebook or Instagram.

“I can't imagine what they're going through right now," Abra said. "That's something they can't get away from. I hope that they can find the peace that they need.”