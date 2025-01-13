'I refuse to give up': Missouri commission rejects Genesis School's charter renewal as contract expires

KANSAS CITY, Mo — For the first time in five years, the Missouri Charter Public School Commission did not renew a school's charter.

In a virtual meeting on Monday, five commissioners — Mary Jane Almandoz, Judith Meyer, Susan Cole, Peggy Taylor and Delbert Scott — voted not to renew a charter contract for Genesis School.

Commissioner Antoine Lee voted to renew Genesis. Commissioner Alicia Kortaba abstained.

Genesis anticipated the vote after Robbyn Wahby, the commission's executive director, gave them advance notice of her recommendation.

Alison Hart, a fifth and seventh grade parent, attended the meeting to hear their decision.

"Instead of closing Genesis, some more communities should come together and help," said Alison Hart, a Genesis parent. "It takes a community to raise a child."

Genesis pushes back against MCPSC decision

MCPSC said their renewal decisions aren't solely based on test scores.

Instead, they review a comprehensive body of evidence, including existing school data, progress toward performance contract goals and other applicable data.

"Staff recommends not to renew Genesis' contract due to poor academic performance, failure to meet the commission's standards and failure to meet their contract goals," said Martha McGeehon, deputy director of Monitoring and Accountability for MCPSC. "Despite progress and growth, proficiency goals remain unmet."

KSHB 41

Test scores, however, were a primary focus for Genesis last year as they advocated for renewal.

The school beat their overall performance average in state testing and achieved the highest threshold in Academic Achievement Growth in english language arts (ELA) and mathematics.

They did have low performance in college and career readiness.

"They did grow a lot. I was really proud, but I do push them and don't let up and hold them to high expectations all the time," said Allison Kinsley, a fourth-grade teacher.

MCPSC staff said their review spans the course of the charter term, not just one year.

They noted in 2020 and 2023, the academic sections of their annual report were rated "falls far below." They were scored "does not meet academic standards" in 2024.

KSHB 41 Missouri Charter Public School Commission meets virtually to decide on charter renewals.

They cited that only twice since 2010, Genesis had more than 20 percent of students proficient in English Language Arts (ELA).

In that same time frame, there was only one time the school had 20 percent of students proficient in math.

MCPSC's staff mentioned in their application for renewal that Genesis lacked an aggressive plan that would significantly improve and sustain their academic outcomes.

Genesis said they weren't given any specific feedback or opportunity to make changes over time.

Genesis' sponsorship history

Genesis is one of the oldest charter schools in Kansas City.

They opened in 1975 to help people get their GED and high school diploma. Genesis converted to a charter school in 1999.

The school was initially sponsored by UMKC until they decided to stop sponsoring charter schools. The University of Missouri - Columbia started sponsoring the school in 2018.

According to MCPSC, the university renewed Genesis on probation in 2020 for low academic performance.

That same year, the Missouri Department of Education removed the University of Missouri's authority to sponsor the three lowest performing schools, including Genesis, in its portfolio.

The Missouri Charter Public School Commission was designated by the state as the school's new sponsor.

Genesis School has had a checkered past with the charter commission since then.

The commission revoked the school's charter in 2022, but Genesis won it back through a legal challenge.

"I’m a little nervous this time," Kinsley said. "Last time it was, 'You’re breaching contract and legally can't do that.' This time, there is no contract."

What happens now?

There are nearly 200 kids enrolled at Genesis School.

Following Monday's vote, the school must find another charter sponsor to open for the 2025-2026 school year.

The charter school expressed disappointment and confusion at the commission's decision.

It puts families and teachers in a complicated situation again. Do they wait to see if Genesis will stay open or leave?

KSHB 41

"First, a little panic like maybe my job, what do I do? Then I started thinking like, 'Man, I'm really sad for the kids that go here,'" Kinsley said.

There are parents who don't want their children going anywhere else.

"If we all just say, 'Oh, forget it. Genesis is closing. Oh well.' Man, then we’re basically giving up on ourselves and our children and I refuse to give up on my children," Hart said.

The Kansas City Public School System and Saint Louis University are charter sponsors they will explore.

Their current charter expires on June 30.

MCPSC: "Signing one contract does not obligate another one"

Charter schools must have their contract renewed every five years.

In the same meeting MCPSC denied Genesis' charter renewal, the commission renewed two St. Louis charter schools, DeLaSalle Education Center and Gateway Science Center.

Acknowledging they had to make a difficult decision, MCPSC noted in the meeting that staff followed the same procedures for each school that applied for renewal.

"We don't want to close good schools or leave open bad schools," said Robbyn Wahby, the commission's executive director.

Due to Missouri law, the commission can only offer five-year and 10-year contracts with charter schools.

After abstaining from the vote, Kortaba said she hopes the Missouri legislature can work with them to help change that in the future.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including neighborhoods in Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. Share your story idea with Alyssa.