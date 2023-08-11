'I'm proud of what he did': Father of fallen Overland Park police officer honors Jonah Oswald

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Countless people throughout multiple communities are showing their support for fallen Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald.

But one Johnson County family knows this process all too well.

Now Overland Park City Council Member Scott Mosher lost his son Michael Mosher in 2020. Michael was an Overland Park Police officer who died responding to a hit-and-run on his way to work.

“First it was disbelief, how could that happen to us?” Scott Mosher said.

After more than three years, he can now look back on that moment.

“I wish I had my son back, but I’m proud of what he did,” Scott Mosher said.

He’s lived through the nightmare the family of fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald is feeling now.

“Officer Oswald gave all, and not everybody does that,” Scott Mosher said.

He says he hopes the Oswald family is accepting any and all help while they grieve.

“Since he’s not here, he’s given the ultimate sacrifice," Scott Mosher said. "We need to do that for him and his kids and his wife."

He said it’s important to recognize the sacrifice Oswald made. He said this is one of a few things that helps him talk about what happened to his own son.

“Evil was taken out that day, by Officer Oswald, and it’s the forgiveness that gets me through for the young man who killed my son," he said.

Both families have faced different versions of the same darkness.

But they are bonded by light, through the sacrifices of both of their sons.

“To me, that’s what the ultimate sacrifice is about, being remembered," Scott Mosher said. "And he’s gonna be remembered for always.”

Officer Oswald’s parade and vigil have been postponed to Saturday, with a visitation on Sunday and a memorial service on Monday.

—