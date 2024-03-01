Independence establishes ‘Cody Allen Family Fund’ for fallen officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Independence announced Friday the “Cody Allen Family Fund” for fallen Independence police Ofc. Cody Allen, who was killed in the line of duty Thursday.

The city is partnering with “Answering the Call" and the Public Safety Credit Union to support the fund.

Allen and Civil Process server Drexel Mack were killed Thursday in the process of serving an eviction notice at a residence in northeast Independence.

Anyone interested in donating to the fund can walk into any Public Safety Credit Union bank and make a donation.

Any checks should be made out to “Answering the Call,” and putting “Cody Allen Family Fund” in the memo section of the check.

Checks can also be mailed to PO Box 6763, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, 64064.

Donations are also accepted online through this PayPal link.

—