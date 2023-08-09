Missouri State Highway Patrol following up on multiple tips about barrels in river

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, the KSHB 41 I-Team followed up on tips in the Jaynie Crosdale case.

This week, Clay County prosecutors searched the Missouri River with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and to familiarize themselves with the area where Crosdale's remains were found in a blue barrel.

Crosdale had been missing for months and the police were looking for her to see what information she had on the Timothy Haslett case.

Haslett is facing multiple charges after a woman escaped from his home last October.

Investigators believed Haslett and Crosdale also had contact before she went missing.

They are looking into whether the barrel containing Crosdale's remains matches any of the evidence pulled from Haslett's property.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson told the I-Team on Tuesday that he wanted folks to keep an eye out for more barrels on the Missouri River.

Someone saw our coverage and told the I-Team about a blue barrel floating in the river near Dover, Missouri.

On Wednesday, I-Team reporter Sarah Plake went to Dover to check it out. She learned that barrel is one that MSHP has already looked into.

An MSHP spokesperson told us they've received multiple tips about barrels in the river and they follow up on each one. They open each barrel and document it in a spreadsheet.

The spokesperson said if the barrel had any evidentiary value, they would have pulled it from the river.

The woman who spotted the barrel said she felt she had a responsibility to tell someone.

"[We] heard something on the news this week about the barrel, so we sent messages to you guys," Crystal Ruffin said. "If you see something, say something."

The Highway Patrol and the prosecutor's office thank the public for the help and encourage anyone with a tip to call it in.

A motion to up Haslett's $3 million bond in response to the discovery of Crosdale's remains was denied last week.

