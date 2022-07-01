KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa couple who was on board the Amtrak Southwest Chief when it derailed after a deadly crash has sued Amtrak, BNSF and MS Contracting, LLC.

The lawsuit argues the three entities acted negligently.

Against Amtrak, the lawsuit lists 43 ways in which the company was allegedly negligent.

One instance alleges Amtrak overcrowded the train after a stop at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, because the company is "motivated purely by the desire to sell more tickets and reap greater profits at the expense of passenger safety."

The lawsuit also lists 29 ways in which BNSF was negligent.

Among those, BNSF failed to provide a safe railroad track, specifically referencing the crossing at Porche Avenue where the crash occurred, which has been in question.

Against MS Contracting, the company that owned the truck driven by Billy Barton II, who died in the crash, the lawsuit claims eight ways in which the company was negligent.

This includes failing to properly train and supervise employees.

