'We are so fortunate': Jasper’s Restaurant celebrates 70 years of business in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — South Kansas City staple Jasper's Restaurant celebrated 70 years of business on Monday, April 1.

The Italian spot is a favorite of many who live near 103rd and State Line Road.

“We are so fortunate, you just don't realize,” said owner Jasper Mirabile. “But the customers, the phone calls and the flowers, and the anniversary is sold out. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Monday night, Jasper’s celebration will feature a menu that brings back favorites that have fallen off the menu while showcasing those that have stood the test of time.

Mirabile said while his father is no longer alive, he knows he would be proud of the support they’ve received on this monumental occasion.

“I walk in the front door every day and I see my dad’s photo there,” he said. “And I look at it and I thank him, and I know he’s watching down on me.”

Over the years, KSHB has reported on the family's continued commitment to the community — from Jasper's annual lemonade sale for rare disease research to cookie sale fundraisers for fallen officers and a grieving city after the Super Bowl parade.

“And that’s just our way of saying thank you to Kansas City,” Mirabile said. “Thank you for 70 years.”

Like most restaurants, the COVID-19 pandemic was cause for panic. Mirabile didn’t know if Jasper's would make it to 70 years.

“There were some mornings I woke up and I was really afraid. When are we going to open up again?" he said. "This has got to stop someday. And how long can we continue?”

But their customers came back, and so did every staff member.

“To be honest with you, they know my dishes better than I do. That’s a good thing," he said.

Mirabile said some past bartenders will also be at the restaurant Monday night to celebrate.

