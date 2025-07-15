Johnson County leaders reflect on Panasonic's grand opening

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Panasonic’s new electric vehicle battery plant is now operational, and the company celebrated its grand opening in De Soto.

Panasonic celebrates grand opening

The company shared that production began last week. However, they’re not running at full production capacity.

“Every time we have an event like this, it's a celebration of a milestone. It sounds like, it seems like it might be a finish line, but it's just a starting point,” said Mike Brungardt, De Soto City Administrator.

KSHB Mike Brungardt, De Soto City Administrator

Once complete, the plant will hold six to eight production lines, making 70 batteries a minute. That will take another 18 months to build.

We’ve covered the history of this land in our Powering Change series. Johnson County and De Soto leaders commented on what it’s like to have thousands of jobs back in this area.

“When the army was producing this, there were 10,000 jobs. Those were advanced manufacturing jobs,” said Brungardt. “Now to see that brought back, it's quite a story.”

KSHB Chairman Mike Kelly, Johnson County Board Of Commissioners

“It's just really heartening to see how even just a piece of ground can be so rich in storytelling for our community,” said Chairman Mike Kelly, Johnson County Board Of Commissioners. "Storytelling is how we connect between generations. So to be able to have our story for this site is very exciting.”

4,000 people is how many Panasonic expects to employ at this plant when it’s fully complete. They’ve hired 1,100 people so far.

“This multi-generational relationship that we know happened with Panasonic and their investment in our community and our people, it's just quite an exciting time to just be a small part of it,” said Brungardt.

KSHB Panasonic De Soto ribbon cutting

Since its announcement in 2022, the plant has already had a massive impact in De Soto. Mayor Rick Walker shared a few highlights.

“The property tax relief, we've been able to provide, the enhanced amenities… creating community that we wouldn't be able to do without that assistance from Panasonic,” said Mayor Walker.

The Panasonic North America CEO told us yesterday he was drawn to Kansas because of the Midwest people and their excitement to build a new industry here. They consider hiring a priority.