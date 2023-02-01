Watch Now
Kansas City Royals narrow down potential site for $2B ballpark district to 4 to 5 locations

Locations will be in, around downtown Kansas City
Royals ballpark district meeting
Jason Gould/KSHB
The Kansas City Royals held its second meeting on a proposed downtown KCMO ballpark district.
Posted at 6:45 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 19:56:52-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are getting a better idea of where their proposed $2 billion ballpark district will be located.

On Tuesday night, the team and other officials held a second community meeting to outline the vision for the district.

During the meeting, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said the team has narrowed the potential locations to four to five.

Though Sherman wasn't yet able to offer specifics, he did say it would be in or around downtown Kansas City.

The Royals have substantially trimmed down potential sites since last December, when the team said they were studying at least 14 different locations.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas previously weighed in on where he believes the district will be located.

"The Royals will be somewhere, I'm predicting, between the river," Lucas said last November. "North of 31st Street, but let's be even clearer, probably north of the train tracks that are about at 22nd Street. And then probably somewhere between the state line and of course, I would say Woodland (Avenue)."

Discussion around the ballpark district will continue on Wednesday when the team holds a third community input meeting.

