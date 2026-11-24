KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Karl Oakman says his department leads the entire state in both 911 calls and mental health hotline calls — and has done so without a single budget increase in five years.

I spent the past couple of weeks visiting area police departments across the Kansas City metro — including stops in Overland Park, Topeka and Lawrence — to understand how different agencies approach crisis response, following an officer-involved shooting in KCK earlier this month. I sat down with Oakman to discuss how the department handles mental health crises and what obstacles it faces.

"I just want the people to understand this. You have the most mental health calls in the state through the mental health hotline, you have the highest call volume of 9-1-1 calls in the state and limited resources," Oakman said.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Karl Oakman, Chief of Police for Kansas City, Kansas Police Department

KCK receives 133,000 calls for service each year from a population of 153,000 people. By comparison, Wichita — the largest city in Kansas, with roughly 400,000 residents — receives about 180,000 calls for service annually.

"When you look across the state, we have the highest call volume of any other department in the…state of Kansas," Oakman said. "Even when you look at other departments around the metro, when you have a lot less calls for service, you can focus on a lot of other things. And unfortunately, we don't have that luxury in KCK.”

He proceeded to put the numbers in context.

"On the Kansas side, most of those agencies are not even, handle a third of what we handle. Even with larger populations. So it really puts a lot of strain and stress on your resources," Oakman said.

Crisis intervention training

Currently, 76% of KCK officers have Crisis Intervention Training, or CIT — well above the national best-practice recommendation of 20 to 25%. The department has one full-time CIT officer and two co-responders who are masters-level clinicians employed by Wyandot Behavioral Health Network. The co-responders work Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and respond only to calls where there is no immediate threat to life. Family and community advocates have called for more officers with CIT training.

Oakman described CIT as a valuable but often misunderstood resource.

"The CIT training, that's excellent training to teach officers how to de-escalate situations, how to recognize the signs of a mental health crisis, and how to respond accordingly," Oakman said.

However, he said CIT has clear limits, particularly when violence is involved.

"Sometimes, I think with CIT, I think people don't understand when it comes to violence, it's not the be-all," Oakman said. "'We can handle violent situations because I'm CIT trained,' well, that's not really the case. I think where CIT is really beneficial is on the majority of our calls for service, where there's not really an element of violence, but really giving officers the tools to de-escalate.”

Oakman said officers and public safety must always come first in volatile situations.

"You gotta consider the safety of the officers and the public. That's number one," Oakman said. "I think the best thing we can do in those kind of situations is when you have cover, time and distance, then you can have those dialogues.”

He says cover, time and distance aren’t always guaranteed.

"In some situations, especially when the individual is armed and things like that, you gotta really handle that as that situation comes up," Oakman said.

Plans for 2027

Oakman's goal for 2027 is to reach 100% CIT certification across the department and add a new full-time CIT officer for evening and overnight shifts.

The new position would work approximately 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and would cover Friday and Saturday nights, responding to any CIT-based calls during their hours. The current day-shift CIT officer works with mental health providers and handles follow-up on referrals from other officers.

The department attempted to create a similar evening position about a year ago, but retirements and separations made it impossible at the time. A bid for the new role is coming up.

"My vision is to have a full-time CIT squad where we cover CIT 24 hours a day," Oakman said. "It's not a new thing. My vision since I've been here is to was to have a whole squad of CIT officers, a sergeant and five officers.”

Budget and staffing constraints

Despite those ambitions, Oakman said repeated budget cuts have made the vision difficult to achieve.

"We need more CIT officers, but I've been the chief here for five years, and each of those years, we haven't had one budget increase, and our staffing has been cut every year since I've been the chief. So it's very difficult to find those positions to add to that," Oakman said.

Officer-involved shooting investigations and body camera policy

Oakman said the KCK Police Department is intentionally not involved in investigating its own officer-involved shootings — that responsibility falls to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

He also addressed body camera footage. Under state statute, the public cannot view body cam video unless a police department chooses to release it. Oakman said he has done so only in extreme situations in the interest of consistency, and the only time he has released footage was in the shooting death of Lionel Womack.

Matthew Reeb/KSHB The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has received body cameras.

Families of those involved and their attorneys do have the right to view the footage, and the department is required to grant that access within 20 days of a request.

Involuntary commitment limitations

Oakman said one significant source of public confusion involves the limits of what police can legally do in mental health situations — specifically around involuntary commitment.

"I think where people get confused is if you haven't said that you, or shown any evidence that you are a threat to yourself or others, we can't involuntary commit you," Oakman said. "I think people think that if you say, 'Hey, I'm suicidal,' but you haven't threatened anyone, you haven't threatened yourself, we can't just take you and involuntary put you in a facility. It doesn't work that way. They have rights, and we have to respect those rights.”

He said the threshold for involuntary commitment is specific and is rarely met on mental health calls.

"If they're exhibiting signs where they have a weapon, they've done harm to themselves or others, then we can involuntarily commit them. But outside of that, and I will tell you, 99 percent of the mental health calls that we go on do not require involuntary commitment," Oakman said. "That makes it very difficult, even for the family because I think the family sometimes assumes that the police is here, we can handle your mental health and if you don't want to do what we say, we can force you and take you. No, that's not the way it works. They have rights, they have protection.”

Previous officer-involved shootings

Without getting into specifics of ongoing investigations, Oakman addressed the circumstances of past officer-involved shootings in KCK.

"Most of those calls were the result of those individuals threatening violence and the individual calling knowing that the individual had weapons," Oakman said.

"It's not a thing where people are saying, 'Hey, they're having mental health issues, and we show up, and then there's an officer-involved shooting.' No, it's a little more than that, and a lot of this is ongoing problems and ongoing issues that hadn't been addressed. That's why we want some of our mental health professionals to give more resources to equip the families to deal with this," Oakman said.

Mental health partnerships and family resources

The department works with mental health partners — including KU Mental Health and Wyandot Behavioral Health — to expand resources available to families. Oakman said the department recently met with Wyandot Behavioral Health to discuss strategies for better supporting families of those dealing with mental health crises, including increasing the accessibility of resources. The department also promotes the 9-8-8 mental health crisis hotline as an additional resource.

Jake Weller

The most recent officer-involved shooting was not the first that started as a mental health call.

Oakman said the conversation around police and mental health needs to shift.

"I think we're missing the point here. Mental health is not a police department issue. It is really an issue for those professionals, mental health professionals and the families," Oakman said. "I think that those resources haven't always been available to the families, so that's one of the things we had a discussion with Wyandot mental health is, really to give the resources to the families that's been struggling with their loved ones that's had years and years of mental health issues and really haven't had any place to go.”

He says years without proper resources can result in volatile situations when police arrive.

"Unfortunately, you get a call, you call 9-1-1, and you expect the police department to handle your mental health crisis in 30 minutes when you've had this your entire life," Oakman said.

Oakman was direct in his frustration with how the debate around police and mental health is typically framed.

"I haven't heard any of the activists talk about this. It's police, it's police, police. Well, you're missing 95 percent of the issue, and I think we need to do a better job of equipping those families that are dealing with loved ones who struggle with mental health with the resources that you need so you don't get to a point where you're asking the police department to make decisions based on people who are, some who's not trained in mental health evaluation," Oakman said. "I think we're putting undue burdens on the police department.”

He says the police department shouldn’t be isolated in addressing this issue.

"This is a major issue. This is a family issue, this is a mental health professional issue, and it's a local, state and federal government issue. I think that we have to understand that. It's way bigger than a local police department," Oakman said.

Despite the challenges, Oakman said the department is not standing still.

"I think we've done a fair job, and we know we can do better and I've always been a strong advocate for more CIT, more mental health resources. Not just for the community, even internally for our officers," Oakman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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