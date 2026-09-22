Volunteer group answers KCK homeowner's prayers, clears storm debris more than month after storm

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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A Kansas City, Kansas, homeowner is finally getting storm-damaged trees removed from her property after an August storm left her home at a standstill.

Lindora Lee had been calling around for help since the storm, but no one had answered.

"I feel like no help showed up," Lee told KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Two days later, Henderson met Sonja Degerstrom and her crew while they were helping another homeowner with storm-damaged trees.

Henderson connected the two, and Degerstrom's group came to help.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Sonja Degerstrom, Strategic Partnerships for Christ in Action

"This was a unique thing, as in the fact that I got to meet you as we were doing an interview on why we're here and how we're helping the city recover after the storm, and you had mentioned this homeowner who you originally interviewed who needed help still," Degerstrom said. "Right away, we were able to make a connection with her through you and able to come on over and meet her and be able to proceed with taking a look to see how we could help her. And then scheduled it right away for Monday to come on out here and help her get this tree off her home.”

Degerstrom is with Christ in Action, a volunteer group that travels nationwide after disasters. The group is one of several the Unified Government contacted after the August storm. They plan to stay in the area for a couple of weeks.

Degerstrom said the crew carefully assessed the property before beginning work to avoid causing further damage to the home.

"It's looking at all the areas around the house, making sure we don't cause any further damage, looking at access points, height, pitches of roofs," Degerstrom said. "It's a slow process of kinda eating away the tree. We call it eating away the elephant, taking that back one bite at a time so we can do it safely and maintain the integrity of the house, and then also our crew.”

The group's specialized tools and skills allow them to help in situations other volunteer groups may not be able to.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Christ in Action crew removes trees on Lee's home on Monday, September 21, 2026.

"It's great to know that we have those tools and those skills. It allows us to say yes even though each situation's unique and different," Degerstrom said.

The work was done at no cost to Lee — something Degerstrom said she hopes will free up resources for Lee.

"To be able to do that for free for her and to bring her that hope and encouragement so hopefully that allows her to have more resources and funds to put back to fixing her roof," Degerstrom said.

For Lee, getting the tree removed is more than just clearing debris. She said it is the first step toward making broader repairs to her home.

"That is the bulk of the issue," she said. "Once I get that off, then I'll be able to make other improvements to the home, so far as getting the roof rebuilt or reframed, and the electrician can come out and attach the meter back to the house. So it's a blessing."

Degerstrom said she was moved by Lee's patience throughout the ordeal.

"Just being able to hear how patient she's been. It's surprising to us that there's still a tree on a home at this point in the storm, so it was just so encouraging to hear that she's like, 'Well, it's God's timing,'" Degerstrom said.

Lee said her faith kept her calm during the long wait.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Lindora Lee, KCK homeowner on Monday, September 21, 2026.

"I have to give God the credit because I was just calm. Indescribable calm. I didn't know why I was so calm, but I was calm," Lee said. "I know I couldn't do it on my own strength. So, God had a lot to do with it.”

The crew also prayed with Lee after completing the work — a moment she said meant as much as the cleanup itself.

"Afterwards, they prayed for me, and that's a blessing, everything," Lee said. "Because sometimes, a person may smile and you think that they're okay, but deep down, they don't be. I needed that prayer."

Lee said she hopes her experience encourages others still waiting to reach out.

"Believe in God, pray, and also let God lead them to the situation or the problem," Lee said. "... And not only that, that there are still good people that want to help people in need. It just makes me feel like there's still good people out here that wants to help.”

Volunteer group answers KCK homeowner's prayers, clears storm debris more than a month after storm

Degerstrom echoed that message.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help; that's what we're here for," Degerstrom said. "I know many think, 'Oh, others have it worse; they have a tree on their house.' Well, a lot of people aren't able to do the work themselves. So we're happy to help out if we are able."

You can reach Christ in Action at 571-358-9242 or via email at assistance@christinaction.com.

People in KCK still needing long-term recovery can reach out to the UG and state’s new assistance number at 785-207-1558.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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