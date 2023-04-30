Fans give Kansas City A+ as 2023 NFL Draft host

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the 2023 NFL Draft came to an end Saturday, fans from all over, cheering for all teams, said Kansas City’s overall host grade was an A+.

“It’s been a great party, Kansas City has been a great host,” said Kieran Steckly, of Dallas, Texas. “It’s one of the things I hold dear as a Lions fan, it’s one of the few things we to look forward to.”

As the picks rolled in, KC continued to rack up high praise.

“I’m going to say A because I love the fact that we got so many people coming here together. I know it was really crowded on Thursday, but it was just a really fun experience to be a part of,” said Leo Carrillo, Green Bay Packers fan from Kansas City.

Mother of two Norah Hamdan compliments the site's crews for providing an easy experience.

“The events around here are very good, very diverse, so A," she said. "I have 2 kids, so getting around is sometimes pretty difficult for me, especially with my kids. It’s great, it’s easy to get around here."

Rave reviews of course mentioned the city's food scene.

“We’re going to always showdown with the food — that’s an A plus plus plus plus,” said Ronell Bailey, Chiefs fan from Kansas City.

However, a select few pointed out areas of improvement, Bailey designating parking as a C.

Green Bay fan Becky Miller was slightly more positive with her take on transportation.

“Getting here transportation, I’d go with a B — streetcar was a little busy,” Miller said.

But all in all, fans were pleased with Kansas City.

“This just outdoes it all,” said Nancy Tillman, KC native.

