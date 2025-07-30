On Track with KC | What still needs to be done before opening day?

This story is part of an ongoing series, On Track with KC . If you have questions about the extension of the streetcar, you can submit them here .

The KC Streetcar Authority announced last week the Main Street Extension will open on Friday, Oct. 24, marking a significant milestone for Kansas City's public transportation system.

"Wow. Very cool, very cool," Julie Parker, streetcar rider, said in reaction to the news.

While the opening date is now set, there's still substantial work to be completed before the extension is ready for public use.

"There's a lot of pressure in the announcement. It's real," said Tom Gerend, executive director of the KC Streetcar Authority.

KC Streetcar still has a big to- do list

Gerend provided insight into the remaining tasks, emphasizing the importance of thorough preparation.

"We wanna make sure that when we're ready to go, and we say we're ready, we're really ready," Gerend said.

The to-do list includes finishing touches on construction and striping, testing cars and schedules, training staff, and completing federal and state safety certifications.

The streetcars will run up and down the new extension to ensure everything is perfect.

"We don't just turn it on and go," Gerend said. "We turn it on, we test, we optimize to try to get better performance, better run times. It's [a] continuous learning process."

Some aspects of the preparation are beyond the KC Streetcar Authority's direct control.

"We're really dependent on federal and state oversight agencies to review our processes to concur with our conclusions, to give us recommendations on things we can do better, and we can't always control the pace," Gerend said.

Beyond technical preparations, public education is another critical component of the launch plan.

"The worst thing we can hear is, 'Well, we didn't know about it,'" said Donna Mandelbaum, communications director for the KC Streetcar Authority.

Part of Mandelbaum's job includes ensuring the public understands the new extension, from navigating school pickup to driving behind a streetcar.

"The testing period is really important — not just for us but for those in the public as well to get used to it," Mandelbaum said.

When asked if there was any possibility the opening date might change, Gerend remained firm in his commitment to the Oct. 24 timeline.

While three months might seem like a long wait for eager riders, the time will be used to ensure all necessary preparations are completed properly.

