KCMO gun violence symposium coincides with violent week for Kansas City children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a violent week for young children in Kansas City.

Monday, the community gathered to remember Kourtney Freeman. The 11-year-old Kauffman sixth-grader sided April 10 after she was shot when someone opened fire from outside her home.

Tuesday night, a 5-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself in the face with a gun in his home. KSHB 41’s JuYeon Kim sat down with Grandparents Against Gun Violence the next day.

Less than 24 hours later, a 6-year-old boy was shot in his own neighborhood Wednesday evening.

“We so divided, it’s not just a divided city, it’s a divided community,” said Pat Clarke, a community advocate KSHB 41’s Alyssa Jackson spoke with Thursday in the neighborhood where the young boy was shot.

That division Clarke spoke of is what inspired Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw to host the city’s first public safety symposium aimed at preventing and reducing gun violence.

“The thought was if we combine our resources, we work together collaboratively and come up with one comprehensive plan that we can grow and build our success,” Parks-Shaw said.

Unfortunately, the timing was extremely fitting.

“We did a press event about the children's memorial that we are starting at Hibbs Park, which is actually in my district, and I tell you what, the goal was not to add a bunch more names to it, but unfortunately, on the heels of such a bad week, I think it makes this event that much more important to make sure that we're really working, and as I said, about action,” Parks-Shaw said.

The 'KC United' event invited local violence prevention groups, as well as state and federal leaders, like the Department of Justice. Friday’s event was considered Part 2, with Part 1 of this discussion taking place in March.

Parks-Shaw said the purpose of Friday’s event was to publicize the action plan summary, which outlines what groups would work with which, and the event would also end with groups taking pledges to hold true to their commitments.

We asked about metrics for success and how the city plans to measure its progress.

“When we go into our breakout sessions this afternoon, that’s part of what we’ll be asking, is how do we know we are successful, what are the things that we need to make up our metric, our dashboard,” Parks-Shaw said.

The dashboard, she added, will be available online and will be a way for groups to collectively track progress, as well of members of the public who would also like to participate.

“I want the public to hold themselves accountable and join in and play their part because there is a role that we all can play in this,” Parks-Shaw said.

Here are pictures we collected of the plan, which was handed out to participants at the event:

KSHB 41 News Page 1 of the Action Plan Summary.