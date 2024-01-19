KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas explores ways to reduce gun violence with Vice President Kamala Harris

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri’s, Mayor, Quinton Lucas, moderated a discussion between he and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris about gun violence Thursday afternoon.

The discussion took place at the United States States Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting.

USCM is an organization comprised of mayors from over 1,000 cities who collaborate to address multiple issues in their communities.

The annual winter meeting takes place in Washington D.C. and allows mayors to engage with the federal government through the White House, its current administration and Congress.

These discussions range from various topics like gun violence, the opioid crisis, immigration and more.

This year’s topic of gun violence was timely, considering Kansas City had its deadliest year on record in 2023.

Lucas serves as the chair of the Criminal and Social Justice Standing Committee at USCM, but also moderated the discussion a day after the city’s first mass shooting of the year.

One of the questions Lucas opened with was, “What is your recommendation as to how we can tackle this epidemic?”

Harris began by applauding mayors for the work they do, and having them understand the scope of their impact.

“People recognize you as the face of government,” Harris said.

As Kansas City’s face, Lucas’ most recent public discussion on this issue took place on Jan. 3, alongside KCPD’s Chief Stacey Graves.

“I’ve now been mayor for 41/2 years,” Lucas said at the press conference. "We haven’t been as collaborative as we should have been. All of our lanes need to work together to get to the same place.”

Collaboration was also one of Harris' suggestions, as she urged mayors to pull together multiple government agencies and community groups.

“The convening power of mayors is extraordinary,” Harris said.

The discussion on collaboration furthered when Lucas mentioned the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which took effect in June 2022.

“The work that we have done through — bipartisan work thankfully, first time in 30 years — on gun violence has resulted in federal dollars flowing to you,” Harris said.

It’s safe to say bipartisanship, especially on the topic of guns, is not a reality in Missouri.

With a Republican-led state legislature, the city’s Democratic mayor is looking to the federal government’s Office of Gun Violence and Prevention for help.

“I had the chance to meet with them just a few weeks ago," Lucas said. "I know they have met with mayors, state legislators. I encourage you, every city, large and small working on gun violence prevention, reducing intimate partner violence — which is a significant issue for us — and doing important work."

So, what can tangibly come out of this federal collaboration in light of Missouri legislative roadblocks?

It’s a question KSHB 41 plans to as the mayor when he returns Friday.

