Meeting to review motions in Kevin Strickland case set for Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A meeting between Kevin Strickland's legal team and the Missouri Attorney General's Office is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse.

The meeting will review motions filed by the attorney general, including a request to recuse all Jackson County judges in the 16th Judicial Circuit.

It is the latest step in Strickland's effort to overturn his conviction in a triple homicide from more than 40 years ago.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has joined the Midwest Innocence Project in supporting his exoneration.

Strickland's team is pushing for an evidentiary hearing to present their case, but that has not been scheduled yet.

There is an evidentiary hearing scheduled for November in Dekalb County. That was scheduled before Senate Bill 53 allowed the prosecutor's filing, so it is unclear if it will go forward.

The attorney general has said in previous court filings that Strickland is guilty, but has also delayed the current process, asking for more time to prepare.

A gubernatorial pardon is unlikely, as Gov. Mike Parson has previously told KSHB 41 News that he is skeptical of Strickland's innocence.

KSHB 41 News will have a team at the courthouse and will provide updates from the meeting as they become available.