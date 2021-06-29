Missouri State Highway Patrol sends Malcolm Johnson case to Jackson County prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has sent its investigation into the fatal police shooting of Malcolm Johnson to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review of any possible criminal charges.

The case file for the death of the 31-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was sent last week, according to an MSHP spokesperson.

KCPD officers fatally shot Johnson in March at a BP gas station at East 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue while trying to take him into custody in connection to an aggravated domestic violence assault case .

RELATED: New cellphone video shows fatal police shooting of Malcolm Johnson

Local MSHP investigators completed their investigation into the shooting earlier this month , after which it was sent to MSHP Headquarters in Jefferson City.

Previously, KCPD managed its own investigations when officers shoot citizens, but the department updated its policy in April to require that outside agencies investigate such instances.

Kansas City-area faith leaders have voiced concerns about the shooting and pending investigation, calling the shooting an “execution.”