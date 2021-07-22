Missouri Supreme Court says Medicaid expansion is constitutional

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday that the voter-led effort to expand Medicaid is constitutional under state law.

The ruling overturned Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem's decision last month in which he ruled that the expansion was unconstitutional because the effort did not outline provisions for its funding.

In a summary of the ruling, the justices said the expansion petition passed by Missouri voters in August 2020 did not violate the state’s prohibition on appropriation by petition.

The issue came to a head earlier this summer when Missouri legislators and Gov. Mike Parson failed to fund the expansion.

That failure prompted a lawsuit by three Missourians who sued the state for failing to fund the petition. The plaintiffs then appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court in June following Beetem’s ruling.

The measure now heads back to Cole County Circuit Court.

