KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local first responders paid their respects Friday to fallen Raytown Police Corporal Joshua Kerr with a procession down I-70.

The Raytown Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing fire crews saluting the police procession.

Kerr, 41, was shot and killed in the line of duty early Tuesday afternoon while responding to a call for service in a neighborhood south of E. 83rd Street.

“His loss is an overwhelming devastation," Raytown Police Chief Robert Kuehl said Wednesday.

Kerr was a two-year veteran of the Raytown Police Department. He worked in the Patrol and Investigations Divisions before he was promoted to Corporal in November 2025. Before that, he had served in various police departments for the past 15 years. Prior to his service as a police officer, Kerr was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Funeral arrangements for Corporal Kerr have not yet been announced.

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