INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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The Independence City Council is set to consider a contract Monday to demolish Adventure Oasis Water Park.

The city announced in March 2025 that the waterpark was permanently closed , citing operating losses and a backlog of deferred maintenance.

“Since the closure, the facility has been vacant and has experienced multiple vandalism incidents,” the city wrote in a Cover Sheet outlining the agenda item . “All usable items have been liquidated. This purchase order is to demolish the structures and return the property to a level, green space.”

Richards Construction Services submitted “the lowest responsive and responsible bid” by a wide margin, more than $300,000 less than any other competitive bid.

Funding was allocated in 2025-26 to demolish the waterpark’s “structures, fencing and in-ground pools,” including a series of slides and slide pool, a lazy river, a zero-depth entry pool, lifeguard building and a lap pool.

The contract does not include demolition of the parking lot.

Prior to the closure, Adventure Oasis, which was closed to non-Independence residents during and for a few years after the COVID-19 pandemic, had faced other operational and staffing challenges .

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