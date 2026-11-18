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Thousands of Platte County residents are still waiting for a property tax credit that wasn't applied to their 2026 tax bills.

Voters passed the Homestead Tax Credit in April, with 79.4% in support. But following a special-called commission meeting on Wednesday, there's still no guarantee taxpayers will see that credit this year.

KSHB 41 News reporter Alyssa Jackson heard the concerns from residents at Wednesday's special meeting:

When will Platte County voters see the tax credit they approved?

Laura Waldon has been a Platte County resident for 40 years. She said she was confused when her tax bill came in the mail.

"Why isn't the credit on here we voted for? That's the big question," Waldon said.

The passage of the Homestead Tax Credit authorized roughly $1.1 million across 20,000 households. It also limits annual property-tax increases for eligible households to 5%.

Tax bills for 2026 were mailed before credit calculations were done, and county officials disagreed with who is supposed to actually calculate and apply the credit to people's tax bills.

KSHB 41 News The passage of the Homestead Tax Credit authorized roughly $1.1 million across 20,000 households in Platte County.

A Platte County judge recently dismissed a lawsuit attempting to force the county collector to apply the homestead property tax credit. The judge determined the lawsuit was filed prematurely, before the collector's legal duty was due.

The county collector isn't legally obligated to act until October 31 after receipt of the tax book.

Platte County Presiding Commissioner Scott Fricker expressed frustration with the county collector's office.

"At every turn, we’ve run into resistance, and I'm not sure why," he said.

KSHB 41 News Platte County Presiding Commissioner Scott Fricker

Wednesday's special meeting authorized the county administrator and county clerk to work on the credit calculations and deliver the tax book to the collector’s office.

Now, time is limited to get eligible households the credit before the end of the year. By 2027, Fricker says it will be too late.

"By then, taxing jurisdictions have received that money. To get it to the people who qualified, you have to go to those taxing jurisdictions and ask for the money back. If it doesn't happen this year, it's not gonna happen," Fricker said.

An attorney representing the collector's office sent the following statement to KSHB 41 News:

The Collector's office welcomes the new information it expects to receive after this morning's meeting. While many questions remain about the actual billing, collection, and proper distribution of the credited amounts, this is an encouraging first step towards the people of Platte County finally seeing an appropriate credit on their tax bills. At the time of this statement, we have not received the Commission's newly calculated tax amounts from the Clerk. However, once the supplemental tax book is delivered, we will work diligently with our software provider to get these new numbers to interface with our existing systems and tax bills so new bills can be generated. While it is true that time is of the essence, accuracy also matters to both the taxpayers and the taxing jurisdictions in Platte County. Sheila Palmer, Collector of Revenue

Fricker says if the tax credit is not applied to tax bills by the end of this year, the county could be subject to a lawsuit.

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