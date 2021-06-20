Missouri's Medicaid Expansion hearing on Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The hearing on Missouri's Medicaid Expansion Lawsuit is set for Monday.

The nation's new Juneteenth holiday pushed the hearing back as the courts were closed on Friday.

Last August, 53 percent of voters in Missouri voted in favor of Medicaid expansion. It allows anyone from 19-64 years-old to be eligible for Medicaid.

There's only one income requirement to get this healthcare coverage. You have to make less than 138 percent of the federal poverty line. For a single adult, that means just under $18,000. For a family of four, it's about $37,500. But, under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government did agree to pay 90 percent of the costs when it comes to the expanded coverage. The State of Missouri would cover the other 10 percent.

Last month, the general assembly declined to provide funding and the legislative session ended.

"So a lawsuit has been filed saying you need to follow through on what the Missouri voters ordered you to do. They set the direction for this and you have to follow their instruction. The state, the attorney generals argument is basically saying, no we don’t have to because it’s up to us to make the decision about the appropriation of money to pay for it," said Allen Rostron, Law Professor at UMKC.

This all started when three Missourians filed a lawsuit against the state to push the expansion forward. Until it's settled in court, thousands of people will be left without healthcare. The goal of this lawsuit and what people want is to expand the program and make sure it allows newly eligible people to enroll, starting July 1st.