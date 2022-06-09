Watch
NWS says total of 4 tornadoes struck Kansas City region Wednesday

KSHB
The National Weather Service reports four tornadoes struck the Kansas City area on June 8, 2022.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 11:33:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Storm surveyors from the Kansas City National Weather Service office say four tornadoes struck the greater Kansas City region early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, NWS officials released details of an EF-1 tornado that generally followed a path along W. 95th Street in Johnson County between Interstate 435 on the west to near the Interstate 49/Interstate 435/Interstate 470 interchange in Kansas City, Missouri, on the east.

Also Wednesday, NWS officials released details of a slightly stronger EF-2 tornado that struck an area from far eastern Independence, Missouri on the west to just east of Buckner on the east.

Later Wednesday, NWS officials announced they had confirmed two additional EF-0 tornadoes in Miami County, Kansas. The two tornadoes took a path southwest of Louisburg around 1:21 to 1:35 a.m. Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, 4,600 customers were without power in Evergy’s service territory. At the peak of the storm, more than 75,000 customers were without power.

Independence Power and Light reported 375 customers without power as of Thursday morning, most just to the north of the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant.

