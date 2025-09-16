'Only voice I have': Jackson County voters begin early voting in Frank White Jr. recall election

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

Jackson County voters wasted no time casting their ballots as no-excuse absentee voting began Tuesday for the recall election of County Executive Frank White Jr.

The recall election, scheduled for Sept. 30, comes after months of legal battles and procedural delays that tested both voters' patience and election officials' preparation.

Voters collected more than 43,000 certified signatures this summer to force the recall election. The measure was placed on the ballot, then vetoed by White himself, before being overridden.

Lawsuits followed over the timing of the election, which was originally set for August before a Jackson County judge moved it to September.

For voters arriving at polling locations, the early voting opportunity represented different priorities and concerns about White's leadership.

"It's the only voice I have," said voter Calvin Brown.

KSHB 41 Calvin Brown

Dennis Gann said property tax concerns were his motivation for voting early.

"I think the property taxes are just completely out of hand," Gann said. "I had an elderly neighbor that had to move, sell his house and move, because he couldn't sell the property tax on his house."

KSHB 41 Dennis Gann

However, not all voters support the recall effort. Joyce Glover said she voted "no" on recalling the county executive.

"I just think some people are doing a knee-jerk reaction to the information that was given to them," Glover said. "I understand people's property taxes and everything went up, but it's like, have they done enough research to see why it happened?"

KSHB 41 Joyce Glover

White has faced criticism for high property assessments, the Royals-Chiefs stadium vote and not attending legislative meetings in Jackson County.

Election officials had a tight timeline to prepare for the recall vote. Lauri Ealom, an election director for the Kansas City Election Board, said they've been working nonstop.

"It's been a challenge, at times, getting supplies. So we began to order supplies and ensure that we had everything else except the ballot," Ealom said.

KSHB 41 Lauri Ealom

Some voters view the recall as part of a push for accountability.

"I think it's just one step closer to transparency," said Mark Kopacz, Jackson County resident.

KSHB 41 Mark Kopacz

Voter Thomas Hopkins acknowledged the lengthy process but said voters were ready to act.

"It has been a long, long process. Especially with the appeals process, going through for everyone to get their taxes adjusted," Hopkins said.

KSHB 41 Thomas Hopkins

Because of the shortened election cycle, there will be fewer polling places opening on Election Day for this election.

To expand access, there will be additional no-excuse absentee voting locations available in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here is the list of locations open in Kansas City:



Kansas City Election Board, 4407 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The Mount Christian Worship Center, 1800 E. 79th Street

United Believers Community Church, 5600 E. 112th Terrace

Fellowship Right Baptist Church, 4700 Pitman Road

Garrison Community Center, 1124 E. 5th Street

Palestine Senior Center, 3325 Prospect Avenue

Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway

There are also two locations open for Jackson County residents who don't reside within city limits: the Jackson County Absentee Election Office at 110 N. Liberty Street in Independence and the Woods Chapel Community Church of Christ at 500 NE Woods Chapel Road in Lee's Summit.

