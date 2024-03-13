After feds charge 3 men in connection to parade shooting, here’s what we know

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors charged three men on Wednesday with firearms crimes in connection to the Feb. 14 mass shooting after the Chiefs parade outside of Union Station.

Firearms recovered at the scene of the shooting led investigators to Fedo Antonia Manning, 22, Ronnell Dewayne Williams Jr., 21, and Chaelyn Hendrick Groves, 19. The trio faces charges of illegal firearms trafficking and straw purchases of firearms.'

A total of eight people now face charges in connection to the shooting, but court records indicate even more people could face charges.

A special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in court documents unsealed Wednesday that investigators believe 12 people brandished firearms during the altercation, estimating at least six of them opened fire from their weapons.

Two of those people — Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays — have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Lisa Lopez Galvan.

Prosecutors allege a bullet fired from Miller’s gun led to Lopez Galvan’s death. Miller was also injured in the shooting and remains hospitalized.

The court cases for both men are ongoing.

The Jackson County Family Court Juvenile Officer has also announced gun possession and resisting arrest charges against two juveniles in connection to the parade shooting. Because the pair were charged as juveniles, the status of their court case and their names are not public information.

An eighth man, Jose Castillo, was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with unlawful possession after he picked up a firearm that he found on the ground of the parade shooting. Castillo has not been charged with any assault or shooting charges.

