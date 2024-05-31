President Biden honors Lisa Lopez-Galvan, heroics of players in rally shooting during visit to White House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The memory of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a beloved Kansas City DJ and mother who was killed in the Chiefs rally shooting, was honored at the nation's capital on Friday.

During the Kansas City Chiefs visit to the White House to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LVIII, President Joe Biden spoke on the chaotic shooting.

"I'll never forget — I watched on Marine One when I was landing on the South Lawn coming back from overseas to the White House," Biden said. "Just then, Kansas City was celebrating your incredible win. We saw pride — pride given away to tragedy."

Biden spoke on how Lopez-Galvan, who was laid to rest in a Harrison Butker jersey, was beloved in the Kansas City community.

"A loving mom, a beloved local DJ was gunned down," he said. "Dozens were injured. 11 kids in the hospital."

Biden dons Chiefs helmet as Super Bowl champ Chiefs visit White House

He also mentioned how several Chiefs players and coaches stepped up to help others during the shooting.

"In the midst of chaos, this team stepped up again," Biden said. "Trey helped pull people to safety. James, who lost his own father to gun violence, reassured kids they'd be OK."

Biden was referring to how Chiefs right guard Trey Smith helped a boy keep calm by gifting him a WWE Championship belt and talking about wrestling.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also stepped up helping a teen who was separated from his father during the shooting.

Biden said it wasn't just memorable for the teen, but for his father.

"When one boy was separated from his dad, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) helped keep him from harm," Biden said. "The boy's dad later said, 'You can be an athlete for only so long, but you can be a great human being for the rest of your life.' Clyde is exceptional."

Biden continued, "One teen remembers Coach (Andy) Reid giving him a hug, telling him, 'Just breathe. Just breathe.'

—

