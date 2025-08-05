Some West Bottoms business owners support effort to recall Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr.

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

Jackson County residents will vote on September 30th on whether to recall County Executive Frank White Jr.

West Bottoms business owners not happy with property taxes or Frank White, Jr.

On Monday, a Jackson County Circuit Court judge moved back the recall election.

Some business owners in Kansas City's West Bottoms neighborhood said they welcome the new date, but their focus is on what to do about huge commercial property assessment increases.

Ian Davis, who has owned Blip Coffee Roasters in the West Bottoms for 11 years, said his commercial property assessment increased by 626% from last year.

"At the moment, I don't have any faith in somebody else doing anything differently," Davis said.

Though Davis doesn't live in Jackson County, he knows the upcoming election will directly impact his business.

"I don't know that this necessarily solves any of the problems of these impending tax bills," Davis said.

Sean Rielley, owner of neighboring business Reliance Paper Company and a Jackson County voter, said he faces a similar situation with his assessment. His building was assessed at a 555% increase.

"Yes, absolutely, I'll be voting on September 30," Rielley said. "I'll be getting all my friends and family there. "I think the people have clearly spoken, and they will speak very boldly on September 30, that what's happening with these properties, these exorbitant property tax increases, it's just not right."

The Jackson County legislature decided again to hold off considering an ordinance to cap commercial property assessments at 15%.

Another ordinance to extend the deadline for assessment appeals by roughly 2 1/2 weeks didn't pass in June.

"The Jackson County Legislature has had plenty of years and years and years of opportunity to implement guardrails or caps or increases or the number of times your property taxes could go up," Davis said.

Both business owners agreed that while the recall election is important, it's just the beginning of addressing the broader issues affecting Jackson County businesses.

The Missouri House of Representatives will host a public hearing on the state’s property tax system.

There will be a meeting on August 13th at 5:30 p.m. at Union Station.

