Sunday storms batter offices of Central Area Betterment Association in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Crews spent all Monday cleaning up storm damage to the building that serves as home for the Central Area Betterment Association and several nonprofits after severe storms moved through Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday night.

Edgar Galicia, Executive Director of CABA, told KSHB 41 News Monday afternoon that he first received word of the damage around 3 a.m. Monday.

“We came to see what happened and we were very surprised,” Galicia said. “Half of the roof was on the floor and the street.”

CABA’s office space, located at 1303 Central Ave., helps entrepreneurs get their business off to a good start in the area.

Galicia says all the sensitive equipment, computers and important documents have been relocated from the building while crews clean up and insurance adjusters review the damage.

He says that while they have insurance to help cover the cost of repairs, they will need help to cover some of the little things.

“We appreciate everybody’s support,” Galicia said. “We hope for community support and we’re going to come back.”

Those looking to help can learn more on CABA’s Facebook page.

The damage just west of downtown KCK was one of several areas hit hard by storms that rolled through Sunday night.

In Wyandotte County, the Board of Public Utilities continued work Tuesday morning to restore power to more than 3,500 customers. The bulk of the outages were in the central part of KCK between State Avenue and Leavenworth Road along N. 78th Street.

Further west, officials closed Wyandotte County Lake Park after winds damaged trees, power lines and docks at the Wyandotte County Lake Marina.

Two EF1 tornadoes left damage in parts of Shawnee and further east in Prairie Village, Overland Park and Fairway.

Galicia provided additional information in the interview below.

