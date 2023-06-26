'This is bigger than any 1 organization': Faith leaders call on community to end gun violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Faith leaders gathered Sunday to call for an end to gun violence after another deadly weekend in Kansas City.

In one of three fatal shootings Sunday, three were killed and five were injured just after 4:30 a.m. at 57th Street and Prospect Avenue.

“It’s getting hot in Kansas City, and what I mean by hot is not hot with heat, it’s hot with attitudes,” said Bishop Tony R. Caldwell with the Justice and Dignity Center. “Everything should not end in death."

With the conclusion of June just around the corner, the city has seen just shy of 100 homicides.

“When you hear people say, 'I am sick of Kansas City, they are speaking of the violence that’s here, not the city or the amenities the city has to offer but because of the safety of the city,” said Darren Faulker, pastor at Faith Defenders Bible Fellowship.

KCPD reports the location of the 57th and Prospect shooting is known for hosting informal "after-hours" gatherings. In fact, two of the victims were celebrating their birthdays at the gathering.

“It upsets me, it upsets me, but, truthfully, it doesn’t surprise me," Caldwell said. "We have several different gathering points throughout the city, you know, after parties. All you need is music and something to drink and something to smoke. It can happen in somebody’s front yard, it can happen on a street corner, it can happen on a vacant lot.”

Rev. Darren Faulkner says to stop violence, the community must come together.

“From the faith leaders' perspective, we have to understand that our community had a dark cloud over it,” Faulkner said. "The dark cloud is something that we won’t be able to get out of through policing, we won’t be able to get out of through social service work, while all of those elements are important, we are a city that has to come back to God.”

Caldwell suggests everyone put aside their differences and look out for one another, especially youth.

“It’s up to us so-called OGs to give them that guidance, but if we are too scared to get out into the streets, everything is not going to be done behind the desk,” Caldwell said. “This is bigger than any one organization, this is bigger than any one group.”

Although leaders say the end to violent crime seems distant, they agree unity will inspire solutions.

“Our summer has begun with a bang, pun intended, but it doesn’t have to end this way,” Faulkner said.

