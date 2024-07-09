KC Scout website, traffic cameras restored months after cyberattack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Months after a cyberattack, the Kansas City Scout website, including live traffic cameras, was restored Tuesday.

The bi-state initiative between the Missouri Department of Transportation and Kansas Department of Transportation was hit April 25.

All systems were shut down as a result of the cyberattack.

The first phase of restoration came June 20 when digital message boards began displaying real-time information.

Even with the website back, MoDOT and KDOT said “full-service restoration efforts are still underway.”

Access to the KC Scout mobile app, real-time cameras on the MoDOT Traveler Map, camera streaming for media partners and KDOT’s traveler map (KanDrive.gov) have yet to be restored.

“The DOTs and KC Scout thank everyone for their patience during the service outage and as efforts toward complete service restoration continues," the departments shared in a statement.

KDOT and MoDOT said any further restoration updates will be shared with the public.

