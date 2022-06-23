VIDEO: Actor Rob Riggle talks Big Slick KC Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City native and Big Slick KC co-host Rob Riggle is pumped for this weekend's festivities as he works to help raise millions of dollars for Children's Mercy Hospital.

KSHB 41 News reporter Jordan Betts caught up with the actor ahead of the event, which kicks off Friday afternoon.

"It's always awesome. I love coming home," Riggle said.

Riggle is joined by Paul Rudd , David Koechner, Eric Stonestreet and Jason Sudeikis as hosts of the fundraiser. Sudeikis is unable to make it this year due to a production schedule change for his show "Ted Lasso," which is currently being filmed in London.

The past two years of Big Slick have been virtual due to COVID-19, and Riggle said it's good to be back.

"Big Slick Weekend is always very special," Riggle said. "The fact we are back live, we are done with this pandemic stuff and it feels good to be back."

The festivities include a celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday as well as a variety show on Saturday night.

"Kansas City has got to take care of Children's Mercy. We can't count on anyone else to do it — we gotta do it," Riggle said.