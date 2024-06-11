'We're open for business': KCK mayor, residents talk possible Chiefs, Royals move to Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas lawmakers are doing everything they can to move the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals to the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Legislature is considering a modified STAR Bond program to attract the teams at a special session next Tuesday, June 18. STAR Bonds are loans that allow developers to build attractions.

The state and other municipalities pay back the bond using sales tax revenue generated at the attraction. Since there are no new taxes, only people buying things within the site pay for the bond.

RELATED | How STAR Bonds work and how Kansas could use them to attract the Chiefs

STAR Bonds do not require voter approval, so if they're approved in this special session, they're approved.

Both Children's Mercy Park and Kansas Speedway used STAR Bonds.

Ahead of the special session, Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner wants the teams to know Wyandotte County is "open for business."

“It offers a real opportunity to keep those organizations here in the Kansas City metropolitan area,” Garner said. “I want the Chiefs and the Royals, those leadership teams, to know that we're open for business and we're economically, developmentally hungry."

Garner said his goal is to keep both teams in the Kansas City metro. He also said he has not spoken with either team yet but has been talking with Kansas legislators.

RELATED | UG Mayor Tyrone Garner welcomes possible Chiefs, Royals move to Wyandotte County

“I don't want people to think it's a border war because it's not,” he said. “I don't think that we're in competition because we're not.”

The mayor said Kansas had to step up after the April sales tax vote fell through in Jackson County, which would have redeveloped GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and moved Kauffman Stadium to downtown KCMO.

“We want to keep two good organizations right here in the Kansas City metropolitan area,” Garner said. “We want those teams to know that it may not have worked out on the Missouri side, so we'd like to give you options on the Kansas side.”

Garner said the "proven track record of success" with STAR Bonds speaks for itself in Wyandotte County.

RELATED | 'Everybody needs to calm down,' says KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas on Chiefs, Royals possibly moving

Some Kansas residents are eager for the potential of watching the Chiefs and Royals in their home state.

"I definitely think it would bring a lot more people to Kansas,” said resident Charlotte Skelton.

Others also commented on the additional tourism the teams would attract to the state.

But in the end, fans just want their teams to stay in the metro.

“It would be okay if they stay in the Kansas City area,” said fan Pam Parker. “I'm a true fan of both teams, so it wouldn't matter to me."

—